Covid-19: More Than 35,000 New Cases Recorded in the Last 24 Hours in France

More than 35,000 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 were recorded in France on Wednesday 11th November
As of Wednesday 11th November, the country has 328 more covid-19 deaths than the day before and hospital services still have to cope with a growing number of patients.

While Prime Minister Jean Castex must make a progress report, Thursday 12th November 2020, after almost two weeks of confinementFrance has registered 35,879 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday 11th November, 441 more patients than the day before were taken care of in the hospital, and 53 more in intensive care units, where the bed occupancy rate was close to 95%.

The figures to remember this Wednesday

Covid-19: the European Union will order 300 million doses of Pfizer’s
vaccine The vaccine from the pharmaceutical group Pfizer would reduce the risk of getting sick from the virus by 90%. The European Union is preparing to sign for 300 million doses.

