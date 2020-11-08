Covid-19: More Than 30,000 People Hospitalised, 270 New Deaths … Update in France

An update on the coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic in France
38,619 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in France in the past 24 hours. 270 people have died from the coronavirus.

If the Minister of Health Olivier Véran observes a “beginning of a slowdown” in the epidemic after almost ten days of confinement, indicators show that the coronavirus Covid-19 continues to undermine the French health system.

Between Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2020, 38,619 new cases were registered and 270 people lost their lives.

The number of people in intensive care is still increasing and the bed occupancy rate is now close to 90%.

Covid-19: the government rules out an imposed confinement for the elderly
It is the spokesman of the government, Gabriel Attal, who excluded this hypothesis, Sunday, November 8, in an interview.

Covid-19: a patient hospitalized in Valenciennes transferred to Germany
This Sunday, November 8, 2020, a patient with Covid-19 was transferred to a hospital in Germany. Others may do the same soon. Explanations.

Covid-19. In the North, cases are increasingly severe
As the Covid-19 epidemic continues to hit the North hard, authorities are also concerned about increasingly severe cases of the disease. Details.

