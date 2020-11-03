Coronavirus: Nearly 3,900 Patients Hospitalised in Intensive Care

EPIDEMIC: 469 new people have been admitted to hospitals with Coronavirus in the last 24 hours

The number of Coronavirus Covid-19 patients now hospitalised in intensive care or intensive care was 3,869 on Tuesday, according to figures from Public Health France. The organisation has recorded 469 new admissions in the past 24 hours.

The number of resuscitation beds, already raised from 5,100 to 5,800 after the first epidemic wave, rose to 6,400 at the start of the week and should soon exceed 7,000, according to the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran.

430 new deaths

The number of deaths continues to rise, with 430 new deaths in 24 hours. The virus has caused the death of 38,289 people since the start of the epidemic, including 26,210 in hospitals.

The day before, the daily figures of Public Health France had reported 418 deaths in 24 hours.

36,330 new cases

While the French are being massively tested, the number of new cases of contamination has increased by 36,330 according to figures released on Tuesday. The test positivity rate was stable from the previous day at 20.6%.

Tuesday, epidemiologist Antoine Flahaut feared on Twitter that “we exceed 100,000 cases/day at the end of the week.” The number of people hospitalized is 26,242, against 25,120 the day before (+1,122). Hospitals have welcomed 3,311 new Covid patients over the past 24 hours.