Coronavirus: Emmanuel Macron Wants to End “Uncertainty” Over Restrictions

CONFINEMENT: Even if he should not announce a deconfinement Tuesday evening, the Head of State believes that it is necessary “of consi stency, clarity, a course”

While his speech on the health crisis will take place on Tuesday evening, Emmanuel Macron is already starting to distill part of his message in the press in order to prepare the ground. The Head of State thus explains to the Journal du Dimanche wanting to put an end to “uncertainty” by bringing “clarity” and “a course”. But, what will hold the most attention is that the president does not plan to announce an end of the confinement: “Today, the level of circulation of the virus in the country is the same as at the time of the cover . fire . There is no question of deconfining ”.

For Emmanuel Macron, “nothing is worse than uncertainty and the impression of endless gloom”. We therefore need “consistency, clarity, a course. Knowing together where we are going and how to get there ”. However, “it is difficult, because the pandemic is inherently unpredictable and global”, he explains, “but it is the key to confidence, which itself is the key to success”. Emmanuel Macron is also optimistic: “there is no inevitability. Crises can ultimately accelerate progress. We must be at the rendezvous of History. And France has all the assets to be so ”.

The next three steps

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal specifies, also in the JDD, that the “easing” of confinement “will be done in three stages with regard to the health evolution and the risks associated with certain activities: first around December 1 , then before the end of year holidays, then from January 2021 ”. However, “the confinement will continue and therefore the limitation of travel too”, he confirms. Gabriel Attal specifies the horizon of a reopening of shops “around December 1st”, stressing that “the president is aware of the efforts made and attached to the value of work”, but that “certain establishments, such as bars and restaurants, will continue to know of restrictions ”.

For vaccines, the spokesperson says that France has three contracts “signed, at least three others very advanced and others under discussion”, with “on average 30 million doses per contract”. The question of a compulsory vaccine or not, which divides the political class, “will arise when we know the properties of vaccines,” he said. Finally, he considers “interesting”, “in a personal capacity”, the possibility of making compulsory the isolation of positive cases and contact cases.