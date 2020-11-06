Coronavirus: Deaths From All Causes Have Been on the Rise Since September 1st in Auvergne Rhône-Alpes

Deaths from all causes have been on the rise since September 1 in Auvergne Rhône-Alpes
EPIDEMIC: According to INSEE, deaths from all causes are up 12% compared to September and October 2019. A toll that is expected to grow even worse

The toll is still likely to increase. Between September 1st and October 26th, 11,326 deaths from all causes were recorded in Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, according to figures released by INSEE on Friday. That is, an increase in mortality of 12% compared to the same period in 2019 and 14% compared to 2014.

“This number is however still provisional and will be revised upwards soon,” warns the statistics institute in a press release. This increase, more marked than at the national level (+ 7%), has not affected the territories in the same way so far. The Loire and the Haute-Loire, where the epidemic has been on the rise in recent weeks, are experiencing a 27% increase in mortality between 2019 and 2020. Rhône and Isère, an increase of 12 and 13%.

On the other hand, Cantal, spared by the virus, is the only department in the greater region to see its mortality decrease, with 12% fewer deaths since early September.

