Coronavirus: More Than 60,000 Positive Cases Recorded in 24 Hours in France this Friday

EPIDEMIC: More than 400 people died of coronavirus Covid-19 in hospitals during the last day

According to the latest figures published by Public Health France on Friday, 60,486 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic stands at 1,661,853. The authority specifies that this data is incomplete and underestimated due to a computer “incident”, linked to the “enormous” volume of tests being carried out at the moment.

405 people with Covid-19 died in hospital in one day, bringing the total number of deaths to 39,865.

Impossible to interpret the figures

This incident, identified since October 28, “involves an underestimation of indicators based on data from biological tests” provided by Public Health France. Therefore, it is not possible to interpret the numbers to say whether the curfew and then the containment is starting to translate into a slowdown in new contamination.

Due to the “enormous” volume of tests carried out at the moment, “there has been a bottleneck” at the AP-HP level, whose servers centralize the data sent by all the laboratories in France before redirecting them. to Public Health France, “and therefore we have not received all the tests transmitted by the AP-HP”, explained an official of the health agency. He said, however, that no test was lost.