Confinement: Traders Want to be Able to Open “Every Sunday” in December

After the announcement of the postponement of “Black Friday” , several federations of traders asked this Saturday in an open letter to Emmanuel Macron “the possibility of opening every Sunday” in December, while the head of state must announce Tuesday an adaptation of the confinement rules.

To allow a reopening from the last weekend of November, ardently desired by traders anxious to be able to sell their stocks as the end of the year holidays approach, supermarkets, small businesses and online commerce have accepted. Friday to shift “Black Friday” by one week, initially scheduled for November 27th.

Towards a reopening “around December 1st”?

This postponement, subject to the reopening of shops before December 4 and the validation by the health authorities of a strict health protocol, should make it possible to avoid crowds in stores while the Covid-19 epidemic is still raging. The date for the reopening of shops, widely demanded by professionals at one month of Christmas, must be announced soon by the executive.

With the improvement of health indicators, the government is considering it “around December 1,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday . Traders want this reopening to take place for the weekend of November 28-29, one of the most important of the year as the holidays approach.

Towards an opening of shops on Sundays?

“This date is crucial for two reasons. It makes it possible to reconcile economic and health imperatives by allowing traders, on the one hand, to benefit from an additional and crucial weekend as the end of the year holidays approach, and on the other hand to spread out the flows. customers over a longer period” wrote five federations of traders.

“For these same reasons, but also for a question of fairness with the” pure-players “of e-commerce, we ask that all businesses in France be able to have the possibility of opening every Sunday in December. », They added.