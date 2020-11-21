Confinement: “We Will Not Reopen Restaurants and Bars around December 1,” says Jean Castex

HEALTH CRISIS: Prime Minister Jean Castex was travelling to Dijon this Saturday in the company of Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health, and Alain Griset, Minister for Small and Medium Enterprises

Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed this Saturday the horizon of a reopening “around December 1st” of shops, “but not restaurants and bars “, while maintaining an element of conditionality. “Do not expect a specific date this morning from me, because my indicator is the health criteria”, explained the head of government to a delegation of traders and craftsmen gathered at the prefecture of Côte-d’Or. in Dijon: “They are oriented in the right direction. But we said (that) at the beginning of next week, we should have a consolidated vision ”.

“We know what we would do if. We have priorities. Indeed to reopen businesses that are not necessities around December 1st. We will not be reopening restaurants and bars around December 1st. We cannot ”, but the government is continuing“ the discussion with them to give them visibility and support them ”, he continued.

“We must organize our resilience”

On the same occasion, “we should reopen, because the Council of State invited us to do so, the places of worship”, he continued, recalling in passing that “freedom of worship was also a constitutional principle. “” We must organize our resilience and avoid having to resume tightening measures, from which you suffer and which also affect public finances “, underlined Jean Castex, who also considered that economic activity had decreased” three times less ”during the second confinement than during the first, in the spring.

“We can see, thanks to practices like yours, that health indicators are improving,” the Prime Minister had previously declared during a visit to a bookstore-stationery: “We all hope, me first, that in a few days you will be able to find (…) an activity ”, even if it is not“ completely normal ”. The owner of the bookshop Christophe Fressy had just explained to him that half of the 23 people working in the establishment had been placed on partial unemployment.