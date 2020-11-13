Châteaubriant: Let’s Go For The Christmas Market!

The virtual Christmas market of the creators of Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) opens its “doors” this Saturday 14th November 2020.

You don’t, but then not at all want to do your Christmas shopping on Amazon? A Chateaubriant (Loire-Atlantique) the creators and artisans have come together to create a virtual Christmas market that can buy all their creations.

The idea of ​​a local designer

At the origin of the project, the creator Séverine Marie had the idea from the start of the confinement, to lay the foundations of a virtual Christmas market via Facebook and YouTube, for the artisans and creators of Châteaubriant and its surroundings, and for the local population.

Herself a designer of natural wax candles and jewellery, Séverine quickly aroused the interest of local artisans and designers with her idea. This enthusiasm has multiplied since she began to communicate about her project.

To shop online at the Christmas Market, it’s easy, click here and let yourself be guided