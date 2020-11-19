Bird Flu: A Second Case Detected in France

After Corsica, an outbreak of bird flu was detected in Yvelines

The first case of bird flu in France had been discovered in Corsica. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food indicates this Thursday evening that a second case of bird flu has been detected in metropolitan France, in a pet store located in Yvelines, in the Paris region. So three days after the announcement of the first home in Haute-Corse.

“A new outbreak has just been confirmed by the National Health Security Agency (Anses) in a pet store in Yvelines,” said the ministry in a press release, stressing that analyzes revealed “the presence of the H5N8 virus, identical to that detected in Haute-Corse, not transmissible to humans ”. Adding that “the epidemiological investigation is continuing in order to identify the links between these two foci and the origin of the contamination”.

Euthanized animals

All the birds in the Yvelines animal facility were euthanized and protection and surveillance zones were set up around the home, as in Corsica, according to the text.

“To limit the spread of the virus and prevent it from reaching professional poultry sectors as much as possible”, the Minister of Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie, calls “in particular animal facilities, transporters and individual holders of backyard to strictly apply protective measures against avian influenza ”.

After the outbreak of outbreaks in Russia and Kazakhstan this summer, the epizootic, which is not dangerous for humans, has recently progressed to Western Europe, where alert levels have been raised . The Netherlands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Belgium are particularly affected.