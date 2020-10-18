Poverty Plan: The Aid of 150 Euros Extended to the Beneficiaries of the APL and Bursary Holders

Faced with the discontent of associations, Jean Castex retropédale and announces that “400,000 young people” will benefit from this aid

We know a little more about the help that the government will provide in the fight against poverty. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that the aid of 150 euros unveiled this week for the most precarious people would be extended to young people benefiting from housing assistance as well as to students who receive the bourse, in an interview with the Journal du Dimanche.

During his televised interview on Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron announced “exceptional aid of 150 euros plus 100 euros per child” for “beneficiaries of the RSA and APL”. The Prime Minister’s entourage, however, clarified Thursday that only recipients of the RSA and the specific solidarity allowance (ASS, for the unemployed at the end of their rights) would receive this aid before the end of the year. The beneficiaries of the APL, them, were to receive only the premium of 100 euros per child.

Pressure from the Abbé-Pierre Foundation

But the associations fighting against insecurity had deplored that young people under 25, if they have no children, be excluded from the new system. “The government must reframe the shooting,” had demanded on France Info the general delegate of the Abbé-Pierre Foundation, Christophe Robert. In his interview with the JDD, the head of government granted this request. “Regarding young people, I am announcing today that we are extending this aid to them: 150 euros will also be paid to the 400,000 young people who receive APL and to scholarship students”, he assures us. If “the choice of the President of the Republic” has been to “promote integration through work”, “we are also fully aware of the fact that when an economic crisis occurs, it first and foremost affects precarious people. and young people ”, argues Jean Castex.

The Prime Minister specifies that he will present next week “Act II of the poverty strategy” of the government. This plan was to be unveiled on Saturday during a trip to Essonne, which he gave up following the beheading of a teacher from Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. “I can already tell you that the winter campaign, which usually begins on November 1, will begin today”, this Sunday, indicates the head of government. “This will allow the opening of accommodation places to ensure shelter from the start of the curfew,” he explains.

