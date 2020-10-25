Covid-19: 138 New Deaths in 24 Hours, Nearly 2,500 People in Intensive Care

While the curfew now concerns 46 million French people, nearly 2,500 people are currently in intensive care. Update on the Covid-19 epidemic.

A new “record” of 45,422 new Covid-19 contaminations was reached on Saturday 24th October 2020 in the space of 24 hours, after the milestone of one million confirmed cases was crossed the day before.

In the health bulletin published Saturday evening by Public Health France, the toll is increasing, with 138 new deaths, bringing the total to at least 34,645 deaths.

Saturday’s numbers

Health authorities have identified 45,422 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,086,497 people infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the day before, 138 additional deaths have been noted. The total number of victims in France stands at 34,645, of which 23,519 died in hospital.

11,713 patients have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 infection in the past seven days. Within 24 hours, 1,667 patients were hospitalized, including 233 in intensive care. This brings the number of people currently treated in intensive care units to 2,491.

The positivity rate of the tests is 16%, against 15.1% the day before, and only 4.5% at the beginning of September.

In addition, 178 new clusters were identified in 24 hours, including 519 in nursing homes. In all, there are 2,218 sources of contamination under investigation throughout the country.

92 departments are still placed in a situation of high vulnerability.

Globally, 42,279,076 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since December 31st, 2019, including 5,728,142 in Europe. There are 1,145,314 deaths over the same period, including 207,509 in Europe.