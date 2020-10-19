Coronavirus: Wales Returns to Two Weeks of Confinement

EPIDEMIC: These measures in Wales are currently the strictest in Europe to combat the coronavirus epidemic

Do you find the curfew hardly bearable? Think of the Welsh. The country announced Monday the establishment starting Friday, confinement for two weeks to try to curb the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, introducing the toughest restrictions in the UK.

From 6 p.m. Friday, the more than three million inhabitants of the British province will be asked to “stay at home”, Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford told a press conference, adding that the duration of the this “firewall” is the shortest that can be introduced to be effective.

Schools sometimes open, shops closed

Non-essential businesses will have to close, leading to a situation comparable to the lockdown introduced in the United Kingdom from March 23rd during the first wave, and which was gradually lifted before the summer.

The main difference with this period is that the primary classes and some of the secondary ones will resume the second week of this confinement, the first corresponding to school holidays.

Detailing the measures of a “difficult” decision, the Welsh leader announced the release of 300 million pounds (330 million euros).

Such a measure is “our best chance to regain control over the virus and avoid a longer containment, which would do more damage”, he added at a press conference, stressing the risk of submersion of the system. public health, the NHS.

