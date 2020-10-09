Coronavirus in Gironde: Relaxation of Health Measures, But Bars Remain Closed at 10pm

COVID-19: The Gironde prefecture confirms a stabilisation of indicators of coronavirus in the department, and announces relaxation of measures, but not yet a total lifting

From Sunday, for the whole of the Gironde outside mainland France, gymnasiums, sports halls, and stadiums will reopen for everyone.

For the whole of the department including the metropolis, the ballrooms and multipurpose rooms are reopening for school, extracurricular and associative use.

On the other hand, bars remain closed at 10 p.m. in the 28 municipalities of the metropolis.

The press conference of the prefect of the Gironde, this Friday afternoon, was eagerly awaited by various actors from the professional world and associations in the department. Fabienne Buccio confirmed “a stabilization of indicators” linked to the circulation of the coronavirus in the department. “The situation is serious but is no longer exponential,” she said. The department remains however placed on heightened alert.

Also, if some health measures taken in recent weeks will be relaxed, they are not however completely lifted. “From October 11, for the whole of the Gironde outside mainland France, gymnasiums, sports halls and stadiums will reopen for everyone without a collective cloakroom,” announced Fabienne Buccio. Outdoor sports establishments may also open without a collective cloakroom. “For the metropolis of Bordeaux,” gymnasiums and sports equipment can also reopen, but only for minors, professionals, students in continuing education and Staps. ”

Events of more than 1,000 people remain prohibited

For the whole of the department including the metropolis, “the ballrooms and multi-purpose rooms will reopen for school, extracurricular and associative use only. The swimming pools are reopened. »Non-food markets and flea markets can also reopen, everywhere in the department.

Events of more than 1,000 people, as well as gatherings of more than ten people in public space, remain prohibited. And bars remain closed in the metropolis of Bordeaux at 10 p.m.

Incidence rate three to four times higher in the metropolis

This differentiation between the metropolis and the rest of the department was adopted because “the situation is not improving sufficiently in the metropolis of Bordeaux”. If the incidence rate has been halved in three weeks, it remains 150 per 100,000 in the metropolis, and 190 per 100,000 in Bordeaux, against 100 per 100,000 in the department.

“There is now a real decoupling between the metropolis and the rest of the department: Weighted by the weight of the population, the incidence rates are three to four times higher in the metropolis than elsewhere in the Gironde, and there are three times more clusters in the metropolis. ”

To face the criticisms emitted concerning some of these devices adopted for several weeks, the prefect assured that “the measures which I successively took – wearing of the mask in the metropolis on August 31; restriction of social activities on September 14; Early closing of bars at 10 p.m. on September 27 – contributed to the lull in the circulation of the virus. These measures were necessary and proportionate ”. She specified that 15 summary proceedings against these decisions were rejected by the administrative court.

