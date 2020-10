PANDEMIC: The country recorded a new record of coronavirus cases on Thursday with 41,622 infected

The situation is not improving in France. According to figures from Public Health France , the country recorded this Thursday more 41,622 new cases of coronavirus. This is 15,000 more than the day before, a new record.

France has recorded 165 new deaths linked to Coronavirus Covid-19, in the last 24 hours, according to the health agency.