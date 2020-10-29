Attack in Nice: “If I Had Been Able to Abstain From Working, I Would Have Done It”, says Christophe Galtier Bruised

FOOTBALL: At the end of the Europa League match between Lille and Celtic (2-2), the Lille coach expressed his emotion following the attack in Nice

If he was present Thursday on the lawn of the Pierre Mauroy stadium to coach Losc against Celtic (2-2) in the Europa League, Christophe Galtier would have stayed at home. Because the Lille coach was very touched by the Knife afftack in Nice which took place Thursday morning in a church.

“France is bruised”

“If I could have stopped working, I would have. Apart from the health crisis, living such moments in our beautiful country is very difficult. France is bruised. I want to offer my condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who were cowardly murdered today, ”said a very moved Lille coach.