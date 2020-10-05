5 Minutes, 30 Minutes… How Long Does it Take to Ventilate Your Home?

The government is asking you to open your windows to fight the coronavirus. How long do you have to ventilate your rooms?

A new recommendation from the government. Eight months after the start of the coronavirus epidemic in France, the executive has just added a new barrier measure to its long list of actions to be respected. Wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, limitation of physical contact and… Ventilation of the accommodation. During his television interview on the 14th October, Emmanuel Macron asked the French to air their homes to fight against the coronavirus Covid-19. As we know, the virus can remain suspended in the air for several hours, even in your home if you are infected or receive a person who is. It is therefore important, more than ever, to ventilate your home well.

Airing your home: which rooms to favour?

For that, no need to leave the window open for hours! As Futura Sciences explains, doctors recommend opening the windows of your apartment or house between 15 and 30 minutes a day. You can repeat this operation multiple times, as long as you do it at least once. Be careful, if you live in the city, do not ventilate your accommodation at any time. If possible, try to open your windows before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. so as not to get mixed up in traffic, which can be more important on these two-time slots.

Some rooms need more ventilation than others. This is particularly the case in the kitchen and the bathroom, where odours and humidity can be more important than in other parts of the house. Finally, bedrooms, where we spend many hours a day, must also be part of the rooms to be ventilated in the first place.