Weather in Charente: A Changeable Day

WEATHER FORECAST: The weather in Charente will be very changeable throughout the day and across the department

The air is humid this morning, it is mild and the sky is rather clear across the Charente. We can even see some rays of sun in Angouleme at 8am.

According to the latest forecast for the weather in Charente from Meteo, the weather will not stay sunny but will be very changeable between clear skies with some sunshine clouds giving rain locally.

In terms of temperatures, it will reach a high of 22 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac. A southerly wind will blow moderately.

Tomorrow, Thursday, the weather will be rainy and stormy.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)