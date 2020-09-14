Former president Valéry Giscard d'Estaing hospitalised in Paris

The entourage of the former head of state, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing confirmed that the latter had indeed been hospitalised on Monday

The former President of the Republic and right-wing figure Valéry Giscard d’Estaing was hospitalised this Monday afternoon at the Parisian hospital Georges Pompidou, his entourage told the Agence Française de Presse.

The former head of state, President of the Republic between 1974 and 1981 and currently aged 94, would be in an intensive care unit for respiratory problems and a lung infection, according to our colleagues from the newspaper Le Parisien, but the entourage of the former president was not able to confirm this information.

No Family Comment

Samu picked him up around 3:00 p.m. at his Parisian home, after a weekend spent in his country residence in Authon in Loir-et-Cher, according to another source in his entourage. His wife Anne-Aymone accompanied him to the hospital before returning to his home.

His son Louis had indicated that he had “no comment to make” on his father’s state of health. “He’s a certain age, with times more or less in good shape. For the rest, it’s interpretation, ”added Louis Giscard d’Estaing. He had specified that he had seen his father on Sunday and that there was “no problem for the moment”.

Public appearances that have become rare

Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who celebrated his 94th birthday on February 2, has already been hospitalized in Pompidou, in the 15th arrondissement of Paris, in cardiology several times a few years ago for the installation of stents, has he – we specified in his entourage.

Youngest President of the Fifth Republic when he was elected in 1974, Valéry Giscard d’Estaing had made one of his last public appearances on the 30th September 2019 during the funeral in Paris of another President of the Republic, Jacques Chirac, who was its Prime Minister from 1974 to 1976.

He was also talked about in May, targeted by a sexual assault investigation after a complaint from a German journalist. The latter accused him of having touched her buttocks during an interview more than a year earlier. The former president must be heard by investigators in the coming weeks.

