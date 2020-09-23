Covid-19 in Caen: Closing of Bars… The Prefect Toughens the Measures

The prefect of Calvados and the mayor of Caen announced this Wednesday 23rd September 2020: the bars will close their doors at 11 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Since Saturday 19th September 2020, Calvados has been in the red zone with regard to the active circulation of the coronavirus Covid-19 virus. The mayor of Caen and the prefect of Calvados announced new measures on Wednesday 23rd September to limit the spread of the virus in the city.

On the health situation, the mayor of Caen does not hide his concern: “We are on a tight rope,” he explained on Wednesday. We have a balance to find between the epidemic rise and the continuity of social life while avoiding weighing down on hospitals ”.

In Calvados, the incidence rate, that is to say, the number of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a week, is 61. The number is increasing in the territory of Caen (108) and for young people. (20-29 years old), it is 130.

“In recent days, the viral acceleration of the virus is significant, continues Joël Bruneau. “

“Party but fewer”

This established, the Prefect of Calvados, Philippe Court, calls on the students: “party but fewer”. New measures are being put in place to stem the spread of the virus:

“In bars, the entry limit is reduced by 1/3 at any time of the day and evening, the maximum number of persons will be displayed at the entrance.”

Consumption is seated

On Thursday evenings, bars (License III and IV) will now close at 11 p.m. throughout the city and take-out alcohol is prohibited from 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings (and in mini markets too). If some restaurants in town are functioning as bars, they will have to close at 11 p.m.

The mayor of Caen specifies that “when we consume, we consume sitting down. Bar tables and stools should be avoided. When we move, we put on our mask ”.

These new measures are valid until the 1st November but may be extended depending on the evolution of the health situation.

