Coronavirus: Royer Shoe Group Plans to Cut 200 Jobs

Based in Fougères in Ille-et-Vilaine, the Royer shoe group employs 750 people worldwide

The clothing sector is currently in the midst of a storm with increasing social plans. The most recent could concern the Royer group, which specializes in the footwear trade. The group, based in Fougères (Ille-et-Vilaine) will thus initiate a restructuring plan which should lead to the elimination of some 200 jobs out of more than 500 in France, we learned this Thursday from management.

“The five French sites of Fougères, Arques, Maleville, Sèvres and Cholet are concerned,” said management, who declined to further comments pending discussions with staff representatives. “All our customers and suppliers closed during the health crisis and on December 31 we will lose the distribution contract we had with the American sports shoe manufacturer New Balance,” she explained.

The group that owns the Kickers and Umbro brands

Created in 1945, the family-owned group specializes in the footwear trade, from design to distribution. It distributes around twenty licensed brands as well as eight own brands such as Kickers, Von Dutch and Umbro.

The group employs 750 people worldwide and achieved 300 million euros in sales in 2019 for 21 million shoes sold.

