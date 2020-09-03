Coronavirus: PSG announces “Three New Positive Cases”

Coronavirus: PSG announces three new cases in its workforce
Coronavirus: PSG announces "Three New Positive Cases"

FOOTBALL: After Di Maria, Paredes and Neymar, three more positive coronavirus cases at PSG …

The list is growing on the side of PSG. Di Maria and Paredes first, then Neymar … And now the Parisian club announces this Thursday evening that “three new positive cases” to the coronavirus had been detected within its workforce.

Among the now six positive cases is Marquinhos, who has been experiencing symptoms for two days, according to the Team.

Further tests carried out on Thursday

All these players were present in Ibiza during the leave granted by PSG after the Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich. Players who spent their holidays away from the Spanish island were tested on Thursday, later than the others.

“The latest SarsCoV2 PCR tests carried out within the Paris Saint-Germain workforce confirm the result of three new positive cases,” the club said on Twitter.


The information which increases the uncertainty around the continuance of Lens-PSG on September 10th in Ligue 1.

