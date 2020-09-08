Coronavirus: Jean Castex Tested Negative

EPIDEMIC: The Prime Minister, Jean Castex will remain in quarantine in Matignon for another seven days and will make his appointments “by videoconference”

The results of the coronavirus screening of Prime Minister Jean Castex, tested after having rubbed shoulders with Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme on Saturday, detected positive on Tuesday , are negative, Matignon confirmed.

“The test carried out today by the Prime Minister, who has no symptoms, is negative. He is in great shape but will nevertheless continue to respect the protocol, ”said Matignon.

A test on D + 7

The Prime Minister will remain in quarantine in Matignon for another seven days and will make his appointments “by videoconference”, specified Matignon, adding that he will repeat “a test on D + 7 days after contact with the positive person “.

On Saturday, Jean Castex took his place in the car of the Tour management, alongside Christian Prudhomme, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, to follow the 8th stage. “They both wore a mask and respected barrier gestures,” said Matignon earlier in the day.

