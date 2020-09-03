Coronavirus in Football: Le Havre Training Centre Closed after Several Positive Cases

EPIDEMIC: The players in Le Havre that have been tested positive for Coronavirus have been placed in quarantine

The football club of Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) on Wednesday announced the closure of its training centre. A decision that comes after several players has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After the various tests carried out following the first positive Covid-19 case recorded at the training centre last week, eight other positive cases have been confirmed,” the club said in a press release. The HAC has therefore decided to close its centre in the Green Cave, while putting its internal players who tested positive or negative in regular contact with their teammates in the fortnight. ”

Multiplication of cases in football

The Norman club says it remains “very attentive to the evolution of the health situation and will follow the recommendations, in particular from the Regional Health Agency to curb the spread of the virus”.

Trois joueurs du @PSG_inside sont confirmés positifs au test Sars CoV2 et sont soumis au protocole sanitaire approprié.

L’ensemble des joueurs et du staff continueront à réaliser des tests pendant les prochains jours. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 2, 2020



Since the resumption of training, the number of cases of coronavirus has multiplied in football. This Wednesday, PSG indicated that three players had tested positive for Covid-19 , including Neymar. In Toulouse, four players in the workforce were placed in fourteen because positive for the coronavirus.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)