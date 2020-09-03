Coronavirus: The Filming of “Batman” Interrupted, Is Robert Pattinson Tested Positive for Covid-19?

Robert Pattinson dans «The Batman».
CINEMA: Warner Bros. has not formalised the identity of the infected person, but according to the magazine “Vanity Fair”, it is the star of the Batman film, Robert Pattinson.

Filming of the latest Batman has been halted in the UK, Warner Bros. studio said Thursday, after a member of the crew contracted the novel coronavirus. According to Vanity Fair magazine, it would be the Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson.

“A member of Batman’s production team has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been placed in isolation in accordance with protocols in force,” Warner Bros. reported. in a press release sent to AFP. “Filming is temporarily suspended,” added the studio, without giving the identity of the infected person.

Very disturbed filming

Vanity Fair claims, according to “high-ranking sources”, that it is the headliner, British actor Robert Pattinson. His agent, contacted by AFP, was not immediately reachable.


The filming of The Batman , which is scheduled for release in June 2021, had already been interrupted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had just resumed. Director Matt Reeves has hinted that his version was inspired by film noir like Chinatown and Taxi Driver and would portray a “very human and fallible” Bruce Wayne / Batman.

