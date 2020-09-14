Coronavirus in Angers: Thirteen Cases at the Medical School, 600 Students will be Tested

EPIDEMIC: Six cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 were counted among fourth-year medical students in Angers

Back to university complicated on French campuses. After Nantes or Rennes 1, it is the University of Angers (Maine-et-Loire) which is confronted with several cases of coronavirus Covid-19 among its students. And in particular, within the faculty of medicine where 13 positive cases were identified, we have been informed from the management of the university.

“There are six cases among fourth-year students,” says Isabelle Richard, first vice-president. Classes were not interrupted, but patients and contact cases were asked to stay at home, “with continued educational continuity guaranteed and follow-up by the university health service if necessary”.

Barrier gestures at university, but also outside

While some students do not yet have the results of their test, the university, in conjunction with the Regional Health Agency, is working on setting up massive testing process which could concern students from the promotions of 3rd, 4th. and 5th years. The operation, which will affect around 600 people, will be organized “as quickly as possible”, potentially this week.

In the meantime, the university launched this Monday evening a communication campaign with its students, to remind people that respect for barrier gestures applies in class (wearing a mask, one in two empty seats) but also to the outdoors, especially during festive events and back-to-school evenings.

Small clips, taking up the universe of TV series, will be broadcast from Tuesday morning. The university is asking students who have reportedly tested positive to report and self-isolate.

