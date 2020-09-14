Coronavirus: More than 6,000 New Cases in 24 Hours in France

EPIDEMIC: Monday’s numbers of new coronavirus cases is lower compared to last week

France recorded 6,158 new cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by Public Health France. This is less than this weekend when the country had counted more than 10,000 new cases on Saturday and more than 7,000 on Sunday. The figures for Monday, which count the cases of Sunday, generally mark a slow down on the figures for other days, mainly due to the closure of laboratories for example, so that less tests can be carried out compared to during the week.

The positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) fell slightly to 5.3%, and 34 people died in hospital in 24 hours, the health agency said. The number of patients entering intensive care has increased further, with 448 new patients hospitalised in the last 7 days, or 21 more in 24 hours.

The positivity rate drops a little

Thirty-nine new sources of contamination have also been detected, a figure down over one day (66 the day before). Since the start of the epidemic in France six months ago, 30,950 people have died from Covid-19.

In total, 79 departments in metropolitan France and overseas are classified in a situation of “moderate or high” vulnerability, a figure on the rise. Faced with the situation, the Bouches-du-Rhône and the Gironde announced on Monday the strengthening of their health measures.

