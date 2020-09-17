Coronavirus: More Than 10,000 New Cases in 24 Hours in France

EPIDEMIC: In 48 departments across France, the coronavirus cases is above the alert threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants

10,593. This is the number of new cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 recorded in France in 24 hours. This is a new record since the launch of large-scale tests in the country, Public Health France announced Thursday. Since the start of the epidemic, at least 31,095 deaths linked to Covid-1ç (including 20,567 in hospitals) have been recorded in France, including 50 new in the past 24 hours.

In detail, 3,223 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized over the last seven days, or 247 more than the figures announced the day before, including 535 in intensive care, said the public health service. On the other hand, the positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested ) remained stable at 5.4%. According to Public Health France, 84 new sources of contamination were detected in 24 hours, against 77 Wednesday and 68 Tuesday. In total, 896 homes “are under investigation” including 143 in nursing homes.

A “probable underestimation of the increase in the number of confirmed cases”

In its weekly report, also published on Thursday for the week of September 7 to 13, Santé Publique France notes an “increase in all indicators for monitoring the epidemic”, in particular emergency visits (+ 50%), new hospitalizations (+ 45%), admissions in intensive care (+ 48%) as well as an “increase in deaths linked to SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals and in institutions for the elderly”, which increased by 105 %. The agency also mentions a “probable underestimation of the increase in the number of confirmed cases due to the saturation of diagnostic capacities in certain regions”.

In 48 departments, the case alert is above the alert threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants, “including 12 departments with a rate greater than 100 per 100,000 inhabitants”. If the virus is still in “strong circulation among young adults”, it is also “on the rise among those 75 and over”, underlines Public Health France.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)