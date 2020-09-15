Charente-Maritime: Two Cyclists Killed by a Car

Two amateur cyclists have been killed in an accident with a cat in La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime). A third is slightly injured.

Amateur cycling is still bereaved by a dramatic accident in the region. This morning, in Périgny, in the suburbs of La Rochelle, a group of five cyclists was struck by a motorist on a secondary road.

Two cyclists were killed instantly, a third was slightly injured. According to our colleagues in the Southwest, alcohol and narcotics screening tests carried out on the motorist are negative. He was taken into custody.

