Product Recall at Carrefour and Auchan: Presence of Listeria in Batches of Crêpes

The Listeria bacteria would have been detected on batches of 8 soft vanilla crêpes of the Jarnoux brand. The product is withdrawn from the market.

Those lovers of sweet pleasures are warned to be vigilant: batches of 8 soft vanilla crêpes from the Breton brand Bernard Jarnoux are suspected of being contaminated with Listeria, announce Carrefour and Auchan.

The product, marketed in Carrefour and Auchan stores across France, has been recalled. People who have it in their cupboards are asked not to consume it.

Crêpes starting with the number 188

This recall concerns batches of crêpes starting with the number 188 , bearing the health stamp FR 22 093 041 CE and a use-by date of July 26, 2020.

For crêpes sold at Carrefour, the barcode is: 3336413246771. For lots of crêpes sold under the Auchan brand, the barcode is 3596710351145.

Eight week incubation period

Both Auchan and Carrefour invite customers who have bought these products not to consume them and to bring them back to the store for reimbursement.

For people who have already eaten these crêpes, the brands recommend going to their doctor if fever and / or headaches appear. The incubation period can reach eight weeks.

Listeria can cause listeriosis, a bacterial disease that can take serious forms, especially in the elderly or in people who are immunosuppressed. It can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women.

