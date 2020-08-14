Pornichet: Reinforced Police Surveillance this Weekend

While many tourists are expected on the coast for the weekend of August 15th, the town of Pornichet has decided to strengthen police surveillance.

Faced with the large influx of visitors this Assumption weekend, the town of Pornichet (Loire-Atlantique) has decided to mobilize its municipal police to carry out night patrols.

These patrols will complement the surveillance system put in place by the CRS companies and the national police.

Night patrols were created in 2015, and are generally put in place at the beginning and end of summer, the relay being taken over by CRS companies in July and August.

