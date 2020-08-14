Pornichet: Reinforced Police Surveillance this Weekend

Local News
Pornichet will have reinforced police surveillance this weekend
Jason PlantLeave a Comment on Pornichet: Reinforced Police Surveillance this Weekend

While many tourists are expected on the coast for the weekend of August 15th, the town of Pornichet has decided to strengthen police surveillance.

Faced with the large influx of visitors this Assumption weekend, the town of Pornichet (Loire-Atlantique) has decided to mobilize its municipal police to carry out night patrols.

These patrols will complement the surveillance system put in place by the CRS companies and the national police.

Night patrols were created in 2015, and are generally put in place at the beginning and end of summer, the relay being taken over by CRS companies in July and August.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

The epicenter would be located near Gap, near the village of La Motte-du-Caire in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence.

Alpes-Maritimes: The Earth Moved a Dozen Times in the Night from Wednesday to Thursday

spanner44
A radar was reinstalled on June 26, 2018 on the D771 between Saint-Vincent-des-Landes and Louisfert, near Châteaubriant (Loire-Atlantique).

The Radar is Back on the D771 between Saint-Vincent-des-Landes and Châteaubriant

Jason Plant
A cloudy Sunday is forecast for the Sarthe region

Weather in Sarthe: A Cloudy End to the Weekend

spanner44

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of