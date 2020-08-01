Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport. Systematic and mandatory screening for Covid-19

Since this Saturday 1st August, Covid-19 screening tests have been systematic and mandatory in Lyon at Saint-Exupéry Airport for travellers arriving from 16 countries including the USA and Algeria.

From Saturday 1st August 2020, the Prefecture of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, in conjunction with the Regional Health Agency (ARS) has set up a systematic screening of Covid-19 for travellers arriving from a list of 16 countries at Lyon Saint-Exupéry airport.

16 countries concerned including the United States and Algeria

The countries are the US, Brazil, Peru but also in Algeria with which Lyon airport operates very regular rotations. The other countries concerned are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Panama, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Israel, Serbia, Turkey, Madagascar, India and Oman.

The tests carried out by teams of the ARS reinforced by the firefighters of the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service of the Rhône (SDIS69) are compulsorily tested for Coronavirus Covid-19 on their arrival on French territory at the airport in Lyon and risk significantly extending the time formalities on arrival.

