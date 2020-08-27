Katy Perry is a Mum, and takes the Opportunity to Support Unicef

The couple, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom revealed their daughter’s first name by appealing for donations for Unicef

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the proud parents of little Daisy Dove. The fiancés announced the happy event by also doing a good deed since they used the UNICEF website to reveal the arrival of their “precious gift”.

Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.” — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 27, 2020



Indeed, after having declared themselves to the angels to have been able to give birth “safely” to a baby “in good health”, the goodwill ambassadors of the association recalled that not all parents had this luck.

A situation worsened by Covid-19

“We know we are lucky because not everyone can have such a peaceful birthing experience as ours. Communities around the world still suffer from a shortage of health workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn baby dies, mostly from preventable causes, ”the young parents added.

The coronavirus crisis has also accentuated inequalities in access to healthcare and. “Since the Covid-19, many more lives of newborns are at risk due to a great lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and drugs that prevent disease”, they add. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, therefore, ask their fans to “support Unicef” by making a donation.

