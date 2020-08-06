Heatwave: 45 Departments Placed on Orange Alert

A scorching episode is underway in several departments of France. The strongest of the temperatures is expected on Friday 7th August with Orange Alert being issued

Since 4 p.m., this Thursday, August 6, 2020, 45 departments have been placed on orange heat wave vigilance by Météo France .

The departments of the Hauts-de-France regions in Ile-de-France, and Val-de-Loire in midi-Toulousain are concerned. 34 departments are also placed in yellow vigilance.

The first peak of heat “very intense” is expected Friday with 40 to 42 ° expected , “from the Pays de la Loire to Poitou-Charentes to Aquitaine and a large part of Occitanie”, specifies the forecaster.

Hot night on the program

At 3 pm, this Thursday “temperatures already locally exceed 35 ° C in the Paris region as well as in a south-western quarter of the country”

Overall, throughout the country, the weather is dry and the sun is present.

The next night should be marked by a rise in temperatures, with more than 20 ° C, especially in Paris and part of southwestern France.

Friday heat peak

From Friday, temperatures will be sharply higher, “with maximums reaching 37 to 40 ° C, very locally 41 ° C to 42 ° C, from the Pays de la Loire to Poitou-Charentes to Aquitaine and a large part of Occitania, probably approaching records in places ”. Météo France adds:

In the other departments placed in orange vigilance, the heat will also be marked, around 34 to 38 ° C, locally 39 ° C, except on the coast.

Even if a drop is expected on Saturday in the west and south-west, “this scorching episode will be lasting,” according to Météo-France, which does not expect a drop in temperatures until the middle of next week.

However, the intensity of this episode (maximum peak) “promises to be less than in 2019 and 2003 and its duration less than in 2003,” said the forecasting body.

The summer of 2019 was marked by two exceptional heatwaves and an absolute record at 46 ° C.

