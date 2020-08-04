Google launches the Pixel 4a, a new very affordable smartphone

LOW END: The Google Pixel 4a model compatible with 5G technology will be sold in several countries starting at 499 dollars

Google presented a new entry-level smartphone on Monday. On sale from August 20th (in the US ), the Pixel 4a features some features of previous models for prices starting at $ 349, or half that of the Pixel 4.

Google had already positioned itself in this market in 2019 with the launch of the Pixel 3a, which is cheaper than high-end smartphones. The downward price trend was then confirmed with the release of Apple’s iPhone SE, marketed since April at $399 or more.

A struggling market

“The Pixel 4a and the first Pixels designed for 5G, the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 arriving in the fall, will continue to bring the features people love in stylish devices and at more affordable prices.” Said Brian Rakowski, a vice president of Google. The Pixel 4a (5G) will cost a minimum of $ 499 and will be sold in Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, and Canada, UK, Japan, Taiwan and the USA.

The global smartphone market “collapsed” in the second quarter of 2020. Only Apple continued to grow, according to Canalys. The company is said to have sold more than 45 million iPhones, 25% more than in 2019 during the same period. At the same time, the global market fell 14% to 285 million smartphones sold, after a first-quarter already in decline.

