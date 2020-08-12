Covid-19: Residents of La Baule, Pornichet and Pouliguen Invited to be Tested

A coronavirus screening campaign is organized from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 August 2020 in La Baule and Pouliguen (Loire-Atlantique).
A coronavirus screening campaign is organized from Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th August 2020 in La Baule and Pouliguen (Loire-Atlantique). It’s free and without an appointment.

This “preventive” operation, free and without an appointment, concerns both permanent residents and tourists from La Baule, Pouliguen, but also Pornichet.

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) of Pays de Loire, in the process, indicates:

The virus is still circulating and the whole of France is now facing a rebound in the epidemic.

Getting tested means making a civic gesture and contributing to the collective effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Where to get tested?

  • From Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th August 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the parking lot of Escholiers, next to the town hall of La Baule.
  • Friday 14th August 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., opposite 21 rue Maréchal Foch, at the entrance to the Bois du Pouliguen.

This is a nasopharyngeal swab test to determine if the person is currently a carrier of the virus.

Provide your carte vitale, as well as wearing a mask is compulsory.

