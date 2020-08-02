Covid-19. Belgians are Prohibited from Coming to Mayenne

Since this Saturday 1st August, Mayenne appears on a list of destinations prohibited to the inhabitants of Belgium. Explanations.

This Saturday 1st August, during the last update of its recommendations related to Covid-19, the Belgium federal government classified the department of Mayenne in red.

This decision means that for this geographical area: “travel is not possible or not authorized”, according to information published on the website of the Belgian public service for foreign affairs.

About forty on returning to Belgium

Mayenne is therefore on a list of prohibited destinations for non-essential travel. There are several regions of Spain, Bulgaria, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

For Belgians who are currently in Mayenne, quarantine is now mandatory on their return to Belgium.

(Visited 56 times, 23 visits today)