Covid-19: Here are the Areas Where the Mask will be Mandatory, Outdoors, in Nantes

The prefect of Loire-Atlantique makes the wearing of a mask compulsory in certain public places in Nantes, from this Friday 14th August 2020. Here are the streets and squares concerned.

The figures were not good, the decision was expected and the prefecture ended up deciding: the wearing of the mask will indeed be compulsory outdoors, from this Friday 14th August at midnight, in certain sectors of the city of Nantes (Loire-Atlantique).

En accord avec la Ville de Nantes le @Prefet44 a décidé de rendre obligatoire le port du #masque sur l’espace public : dans le centre ville, sur les parvis nord et sud de la Gare, les bords de l’Erdre depuis 50 Otages jusqu’à Motte Rouge et sur l’ensemble des marchés de plein air pic.twitter.com/8BjU4U7Sxg — Johanna Rolland (@Johanna_Rolland) August 12, 2020

Which public roads concerned, and when, in Nantes?

In the city of the dukes, wearing a mask will be compulsory on the sections of public road below, day and night:

the city centre : delimited area on Place Graslin, rue Jean Jacques Rousseau, allée de la Bourse, place de la Petite-Hollande, boulevard Jean Philippot, Cours du Commandant d’Estienne d’Orves, Cours John Kennedy, Water mirror, rue des Etats, rue Mathelin Rodier, place Saint-Pierre, rue du Général Leclerc de Hauteclocque, rue de l’Hotel de Ville, cours des 50 Otages, rue Beaurepaire, rue du Pont Sauvetout, place Bretagne, rue de Budapest, rue du Calvary, rue Franklin and rue Molière.

: Place du Pont Morand, Quai Ceineray, Square du Maquis de Saffré, Quai Henri Barbusse, Place Lieutenant Jehenne, Place Waldeck Rousseau, Pont Général de la Motte Rouge and Quai de Versailles. the north and south esplanade of the station: esplanade Pierre Sémard, place Charles Le Roux, rue de Lourmel to the bus station, and the quai de Malakoff bus stop area.

Outdoor markets, and their adjacent streets, are also affected by this measure during opening hours. The covered market of Talensac is already subject to this obligation like all closed places.

“The list of places concerned may be updated”

“The list of places concerned can be updated according to the evolution of the health situation and with regard to possible feedback from elected officials of the territory, which I invite to contact the services of the prefecture”, alerted Claude d’Harcourt , prefect of Loire-Atlantique, Wednesday August 12.

Reinforced police checks on site

As of this Friday morning, municipal and national police will be present to monitor compliance with this obligation. Offenders are liable to a fine of 135 euros .

They will a priori have no excuses since a major communication and awareness campaign was launched this Thursday, online and in town.

A screening campaign on the coast until Sunday

A screening campaign for the coronavirus is organized from Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 August 2020 in La Baule and Pouliguen (Loire-Atlantique).

This “preventive” operation, free and without an appointment, concerns both permanent residents and tourists from La Baule, Pouliguen, but also Pornichet.

Twice as many people hospitalised

Wearing a compulsory mask aims to slow down the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic in Loire-Atlantique and more particularly in Nantes. From 5.43 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants on July 17 in the department, the incidence rate rose to 13.43 on Wednesday August 12, according to the latest figures from Public Health France.

Even more worrying, the number of hospitalized patients has doubled in one week (18). Three of them are even in intensive care.

