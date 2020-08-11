Covid-19: In Anjou, One Death and 50 New Cases in Four Days

Figures from the Pays de la Loire Regional Health Agency published on Tuesday 11th August 2020 show that if the epidemic seems under control, the virus is still circulating in Maine-et-Loire.

In its latest newsletter published Tuesday, August 11, the Regional Health Agency (ARS) lists one additional death in Anjou linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, bringing the total to 142 deaths since the start of the ‘epidemic. 22 people are currently hospitalized (including three in intensive care) against 24 last Saturday and 38 a week ago.

In four days (from August 7th to 11th), Maine-et-Loire has 50 new positive tests or 585 since May 13th. Also in Maine-et-Loire, the percentage of positive tests compared to all the tests carried out in seven days remains stable (1.5%). In the region, this positivity rate is 1.8%, with 355 new positive tests.

Another indicator, the incidence rate (the number of confirmed cases in seven days per 100,000 inhabitants) has increased slightly to reach 9.7 in Maine-et-Loire (it was 8.7 in the bulletin of August 7th), and is 14.3 in the region (12.9 on August 7th).

