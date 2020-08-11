Coronavirus: Russia has Developed the “First” Vaccine, Announces Vladimir Putin

EPIDEMIC: The Russian president, Vladimir Putin announced that his own daughter had received a dose of this coronavirus vaccine

Russia has developed the “first” vaccine against coronavirus, said Tuesday Vladimir Putin at a conference video with members of the government televised. The Russian president even announced that his daughter had been inoculated with this vaccine.

“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was recorded”, he said, adding: “I know that it is quite effective, that it gives lasting immunity”. His daughter “took part in the experiment,” he said, claiming that she had had a little temperature, “and that’s it”. This vaccine will be put into circulation on January 1, 2021, according to the National Medicines Register of the Ministry of Health, consulted by Russian news agencies.

Several million doses to be produced

Russia had ensured in recent weeks the upcoming production of thousands of doses of vaccines against the new coronavirus and “several million” from the beginning of next year. The World Health Organization reacted by advocating for compliance with the protocols and regulations in force in the development of an anti-Covid-19 vaccine.

Russia has been working for months, like many other countries in the world, on several vaccine projects against Coronavirus Covid-19. The one developed by the Gamaleïa centre is in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense.

