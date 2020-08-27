Coronavirus in Lyon: Free screenings soon to be offered at metro station terminals

EXPERIMENTATION; The first coronavirus screenings, piloted by the metropolis of Lyon, will begin Monday on line D in Vénissieux as part of this experiment scheduled for at least two weeks

From Monday, and for two weeks, it will be possible to be tested for coronavirus at the exit of certain large metro stations in Lyon.

Between 400 and 600 tests will be carried out every day as part of this experiment led by the metropolis and intended to facilitate access to screening.

First tests Monday in Vénissieux, at the terminus of line D.

The stated objective is to facilitate access to tests and to reach a public who would not necessarily have gone to be tested for coronavirus. While the Rhône department is now part of the red zones ” where the virus is actively circulating “, the environmental president of the metropolis of Lyon Bruno Bernard announced this Thursday the launch of free Covid-19 tests at the exit of the metro.

From Monday and for two weeks, the general public will be offered, in conjunction with Sytral, the Regional Health Agency, the Hospices Civils de Lyon and the town halls of the municipalities concerned, to be tested near the most popular TCL stations. frequented.

The launch of these screenings will be on line D on Monday, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., at the terminus of the Vénissieux station, where the PCR (nasal) tests will be carried out in tents by staff from HCLs and laboratories from private analysis, according to Bruno Bernard. The following days, ten other stations will be concerned, like Parilly, where screenings are scheduled for September 10 and 11, according to the town hall of Vénissieux. The detailed list of the sites concerned must be communicated on Monday by the metropolis and the ARS.

No prescription needed

“Between 400 and 600 tests can be done each day”, assures Pascal Blanchard, vice president of the metropolis in charge of Health, recalling that these PCR screenings are addressed to all, French nationals or not. “These tests are free and do not require any prescription,” he adds. To benefit from it, only a few minutes will be necessary.

No document or paper will be requested from those tested, only a phone number or an e-mail address to be informed of the results of the screening, promised within two to four days.

This experiment could last a month if the demand is there. “We will reorganize ourselves as we go along according to the influx or disaffection of the public,” says the vice-president of the metropolis. Beyond these tests, the objective of which is to limit the circulation of the virus, 20,000 screenings are currently carried out each week in the Rhône, according to the ARS.

