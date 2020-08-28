Coronavirus in Loire-Atlantique: The Circulation of the Virus is Intensifying, Especially in Nantes

HEALTH: The Loire-Atlantique department was placed in “moderate vulnerability” for the coronavirus epidemic this Friday

The numbers are below the national average but are increasing day by day. This Friday, Loire-Atlantique was placed in a situation of “moderate vulnerability” due to an increasingly intense circulation of the coronavirus, announces the Regional Health Agency. The incidence rate reached 23.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which makes the authorities say that “the rebound is there”.

“The hypothesis is a diffuse circulation of the virus but particularly active in areas with high urban density”, explains Patricia Salomon, of the ARS. The Nantes conurbation and the Saint-Nazaire basin, to a lesser extent, are therefore closely monitored. Especially since the holidaymakers have not yet all returned …

Screening centres arrive in Nantes

Cases which are increasing while the number of screenings has doubled in the department since the beginning of July, to reach more than 2,300 tests per day. A new rise in power is to be expected since in the coming days, three ephemeral screening centres, free and without an appointment, will be set up in Nantes city centre, including one near the Carré Feydeau .

While several large cities have imposed the generalized wearing of masks throughout the city, this is not yet the case for the City of the Dukes where “discussions are underway” as to whether or not to expand the current perimeter. We already know that it will be necessary to come masked to participate in the funfair. The event, which is being maintained, is due to start next weekend but will be “scrupulously controlled”.

