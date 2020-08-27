Coronavirus in Haute-Garonne: What New Measures Have Been Taken after Classification in the Red Zone?

EPIDEMIC: The mask is compulsory around nurseries and schools in Haute-Garonne from this Friday and for all gatherings of more than ten people on public roads

With 51.3 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the Haute-Garonne has been classified since Thursday in the red zone for the active circulation of the virus.

After the mandatory mask was worn in Toulouse last Friday, new measures were taken by the prefect on Thursday.

The mask is now compulsory within a radius of 30 meters near the entrances and exits of nurseries and schools throughout the department, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Since Friday, and the upsurge of positive cases in Covid-19, the prefect of the Haute-Garonne, in agreement with the mayor of Toulouse, decided to mandate the mask in the streets of Toulouse for all seniors over 11 years.

A week ago, Toulouse had indeed greatly exceeded the alert threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to reach the rate of 77. But faced with the resurgence of the epidemic, and an incidence rate now at 51, 3 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the department, the state services have decided to classify Haute-Garonne in the red zone on Thursday.

Currently, 35 clusters are identified, three times more than three weeks ago, and hospitalizations have doubled in two weeks, counting 43 patients treated by hospital services. So many indicators that prompted the prefect to take new measures to stop the epidemic in the territory.

From this Friday, wearing a mask will be compulsory within “a radius of 30 meters from the entrances and exits of nurseries and schools throughout the department from 7 am to 10 pm”. This will also be the case for any gathering of more than ten people on the public highway, from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

New “drive-test”

“Good compliance with these measures is a necessary condition for the favourable development of the health situation. These measures must therefore be strictly applied and will be subject to control by the police. Offenders are liable to a fine of 135 euros, ”recalls the prefecture of Haute-Garonne.

In addition to the five “drive-tests” already in place on public roads, two new ones will be created on public roads over the next few months in Toulouse. In partnership with the Toulouse University Hospital, the mobile screening will also be launched at the beginning of September.

