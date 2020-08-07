Coronavirus in Gironde: Wearing a mask becomes compulsory on the Dune du Pilat

HEALTH EPIDEMIC: The mayor of La-Teste-de-Buch has just taken an order for compulsory wearing a mask in the town and on the Dune du Pilat due to the high attendance this summer

We will have to do with it! No matter the heat and the climb that awaits you to reach the top of the Dune du Pilat. Wearing a mask is now compulsory. Patrick Davet, the mayor of La Teste-de-Buch, issued a decree to this effect on Friday. A decree valid until September 30th.

“In view of the summer frequentation in certain sectors of the municipality where the crowd is very important and in order to guarantee so-called” barrier “hygiene measures in areas where the rules of distancing cannot be respected, an order has been issued. taken ”, explains the elected official.

La dune du Pilat, en France 🇨🇵.

(Gironde 33) 106,6 m de haut, 3 km de long, la plus haute dune d’Europe. Elle offre de son sommet une vue sur le Bassin d’Arcachon, le banc d’Arguin, le phare du Cap-Ferret et la forêt à perte de vue. pic.twitter.com/kvVhZp9G2g — Atome de Savoir ⚛️ (@Atomedesavoir) July 19, 2020

Beyond the Dune of Pilat, wearing a mask also becomes compulsory for anyone over the age of 11 in the outdoor markets (La Teste and Cazaux) and all outdoor events bringing together the public ( concerts, garage sales…).

