Coronavirus: 1,397 new cases in 24 hours and an increasing number of hospitalisations

EPIDEMIC: The number of positive coronavirus cases confirmed in a week is also higher

The Prime Minister called on the French to pull themselves together to avoid a resumption of the Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemic, pleading for the wearing of the mask despite the heatwave. According to the daily report from the Directorate General of Health (DGS), France recorded 1,397 new confirmed positive cases on Tuesday. A total of 11,223 additional cases were recorded over the week. A figure up from the previous week.

The number of new grouped cases of this disease which has now killed 30,354 people as the number of hospitalizations for a Covid-19 infection (191) is also increasing. On the other hand, the number of patients in intensive care is still relatively stable.

Tensions to come in intensive care?

There is “a dynamic of new contaminations” which “today largely exceeds the identified clusters”, noted this Tuesday on France Inter Djillali Annane, head of the medical and surgical intensive care unit at the Raymond Poincaré Hospital in Garches. “In two weeks or three weeks, we risk starting to have tension in sheaves, if we do nothing right away,” he warned.

Despite the heat that has stifled France since Thursday, the population is called upon to scrupulously respect barrier gestures and physical distancing, as well as instructions on wearing a mask. Because “the epidemic does not take a vacation,” insisted Emmanuel Macron, who chaired a new Defense Council on Tuesday morning to take stock of the epidemic. Since Monday, masks are mandatory outdoors in many places in Paris and its region, as in many cities in France.

