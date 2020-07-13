Youtuber Nicole Thea, eight months pregnant, dies

DEATH: The death of Nicole Thea, was announced by her family on Monday on Instagram

The British YouTuber Nicole Thea whose videos have more than five million views passed away at the age of 24 with her unborn child, her family said Monday on Instagram . The causes of death are not yet known.

“To all of Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I must inform you that Nicole and her son, whom she and (her companion) Boga had called Reign, unfortunately, died on Saturday morning,” announces her family.

The dancer living in London regularly posted videos on her pregnancy. The most recent showed behind the scenes of a photoshoot where she was posing, eight months pregnant, in a bathtub filled with milk.

