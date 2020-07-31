Weather: Orange Alert for Heatwave in the Rhône Valley and Thunderstorms in the Paris Basin

HEATWAVE: A total of 32 departments are placed in an orange alert by Meteo France

The heat will be very intense in the country on Friday, with a stormy trend from the Massif Central to the north in the afternoon and evening, according to Meteo France, which has placed 32 departments on orange heatwave alert.

The departments of Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Aisne, Oise, Marne, Aube, Yonne, Nièvre, Loiret, Cher, from Seine-et-Marne, Val-d’Oise, Essonne, Yvelines, Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine, Val-de-Marne and Paris are vigilant for storms. The departments of Ain, Ardèche, Côte-d’Or, Doubs, Drôme, Isère, Jura, Loire, Haute-Loire, Rhône, Saône-et-Loire, Savoie and Haute-Savoie are placed on orange vigilance for heatwaves. This episode will be more sustainable from the Rhône valley to Savoies.

Break for the Atlantic coast

In the afternoon, on the Atlantic coast and in particular, on the coastal departments of Aquitaine, the maximum temperatures will be down compared to Thursday, between 27 and 32 degrees, locally less from the Breton point to the Vendée coast. Everywhere else, the heat will be intense in the afternoon with 34 to 39 degrees, locally 40 to 41 degrees in the shade over the Paris basin, Champagne, Burgundy, Berry, northern Auvergne and the average Rhône valley.

Sky side, cloudy passages will circulate in the morning from the south-west to Brittany and Cotentin, sometimes giving a shower or a thunderclap. They will be doubled in gray to the south of the Garonne. In the afternoon or in the evening, the chaotic sky will reach the central part of the country: isolated but sometimes strong thunderstorms with a risk of gusts, will erupt from the Limousin, the Massif Central, the Center and Burgundy to the north of the Seine.

Stormy showers will also break out over the eastern Pyrenees at the end of the day and may overflow towards Roussillon and the Cévennes. On the eastern flank, the sun will generally remain brighter, despite some early morning grey on the Mediterranean beaches, some early afternoon showers on the Alpine massif.

