Weather in Charente: Nice and Warm

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be nice and warm across the whole of the department

The weather in Charente is mild this morning with temperatures of 20 degrees recorded in Angouleme at 8am.

According to the latest forecast from Meteo France, the weather will be nice and hot again today in Charente, under the rays of the sun and with a weak wind, the temperatures will rise further.







As for the maximum temperatures, it is forecast to reach 32 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)