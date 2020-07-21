Weather in Charente: Nice and Warm

Local News
The weather in Charente will be nice and warm across the whole of the department
spanner44Leave a Comment on Weather in Charente: Nice and Warm

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be nice and warm across the whole of the department

The weather in Charente is mild this morning with temperatures of 20 degrees recorded in Angouleme at 8am.

According to the latest forecast from Meteo France, the weather will be nice and hot again today in Charente, under the rays of the sun and with a weak wind, the temperatures will rise further.


As for the maximum temperatures, it is forecast to reach 32 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac.

The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente
The afternoon forecast for the weather in Charente (Photo: Meteo France)
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Related Posts

Weather in Charente: A Sunny Cool Day 1

Weather in Charente: A Sunny Cool Day

spanner44
Cloudy skies across the Charente department

Weather in Charente: Cloudy Skies across the Department

spanner44
Meteo France placed three Normandy departments orange alert to the heatwave.

Heatwave: Eure, Orne and Seine-Maritime on Orange Alert

Jason Plant

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of