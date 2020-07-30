Weather in Charente: 39 Degrees in Angouleme and Cognac

WEATHER: The weather in Charente is forecast to be hot and sunny with temperatures of 39 degrees forecast by Meteo France

The sun is shining this morning and the weather in Charente is good with temperatures of 17 degrees at 8:00 am in Angouleme. And the sun will shine continuously from morning to night according to the latest weather forecast from Metro France.

The wind will blow from the south, reinforcing the feeling of heat.

It will be hot today Thursday, and Meteo France forecasts that we should see temperatures up to 39 degrees in Angouleme and Cognac.

Tomorrow, Friday the weather should cool. It might even rain during the afternoon.

