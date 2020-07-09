Weather in Charente: Up to 32 Degrees

WEATHER: The weather in Charente will be hot and sunny today across the department will temperatures of up to 32 degrees forecast

It is sunny this morning in Charente, despite the few clouds at high altitudes which cover the sky, and rather hot, with temperatures of 17 degrees at 8am in Angouleme.

According to the forecasts of Meteo France for the weather in Charente, the sun will be generous today across the whole of the department, the wind will be weak and the temperatures will still climb, forecast to reach 32 degrees in Angouleme and 31 in Cognac.







A summer day, therefore, before the return of a more disturbed weather tomorrow Friday.

The weekend will be beautiful.

